Slow to catch up

The World Intellectual Property Organisation has published its ‘Global Innovation Index 2021’. The index includes 132 countries, in which Switzerland ranks at the top, followed by Sweden, the US, the UK, South Korea, Netherlands, Finland and Singapore. Given the state-of-the-art products from South Korea which have been flooding our markets, one feels that the position is well-deserved.

What is unfortunate, however, is that Pakistan has ranked 99. The government and our entrepreneurs should work to explore and develop collaboration with their South Korean counterparts. Pakistan has the potential to learn from South Korea in the key frontiers of business and technological innovation. Moreover, given that South Korea is an established member of the western bloc, better ties with it could be productive for us in our dealings with international organisations like the IMF, World Bank, FATF, etc.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore