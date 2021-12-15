The biggest challenge facing Pakistan's economy is a burgeoning trade deficit. We import more than we export. If the country could produce more items locally, the economy can be stabilised and more employment opportunities will be created. Unfortunately, however, there are many who would benefit from keeping the country in the state it is in, so they do not care to make policies that benefit people.

As a chemical engineer, I attest to the fact that Pakistan imports hundreds of chemicals which can easily be produced locally to support the economy. Investors and the government should bring engineers from different fields to manufacture chemicals instead of importing them.

Zunair Aamir

Lahore