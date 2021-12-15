Disregarding safety

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the failure of pedestrians to follow traffic rules in Rawalpindi. During the rush hour, a number of people cross roads in a dangerous manner. Despite the fact that there are overhead pedestrian bridges after every few miles along roads, especially the GT Road, people just rush through the traffic. This is risky for pedestrians as well as those in cars or on motorcycles.

The relevant authorities should take all the necessary action to prevent people from crossing the roads like that to avoid any accidents.

Muhammad Abubakkar

Rawalpindi