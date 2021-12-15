State of health

Healthcare is a major issue in Pakistan. On the one side there is lack of proper treatment and on the other hand; the cost of treatment in private hospitals is extremely expensive. Doctors charge around Rs1000 for simple consultations. The cost of ultrasound is more than Rs2000.

Operations cost more than Rs50,000 for even the simplest procedures and one night of hospitalisation costs more than Rs5000. Are such exorbitant prices authorised? Approximately half the population of Pakistan lives under the poverty line, while the remaining too is barely scraping by. How can people afford such expensive treatments? As a result the poor are unable to get proper treatments and many end up losing their lives. Recently, my mother became unwell and I spent Rs20,000 for her treatment at the Baloch Hospital in Turbat. Unfortunately, she is still not well. The government should work to ensure that proper treatments are available at affordable prices for everyone.

Muhammad Iqbal Shakar

Awaran