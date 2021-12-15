Impending disaster

This is to draw attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that the sanitation of Nishtar Town, Lahore has been in a bad state for over six months. The drains are uncovered. There is no proper arrangement for cleaning them. There are heaps of rubbish and big pools of stagnant water on most roads. These pools become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Many people are suffering from illness. If conditions remain the same, they could result in an epidemic.

Residents have made repeated requests to the Municipal Committee, but in vain. The authorities concerned should look into the matter on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Arslan Javed

Lahore