Not that tough

If memory serves correctly, the Sindh government’s promises regarding improving Karachi’s transport date back to 2015. Now, the federal government has announced the inauguration of a bus service for Karachi – named the Green Line.
One is compelled to ask: why was the Sindh government unable to deliver on its promises? After all, the PML-N provincial government was able to build and operate a transportation system in Lahore and Islamabad quite successfully. It is high time that someone held the Sindh government accountable before voting it in again in the 2023 elections.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
