Wednesday December 15, 2021
Not that tough

December 15, 2021

If memory serves correctly, the Sindh government’s promises regarding improving Karachi’s transport date back to 2015. Now, the federal government has announced the inauguration of a bus service for Karachi – named the Green Line.

One is compelled to ask: why was the Sindh government unable to deliver on its promises? After all, the PML-N provincial government was able to build and operate a transportation system in Lahore and Islamabad quite successfully. It is high time that someone held the Sindh government accountable before voting it in again in the 2023 elections.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada

