Better than loans

According to the prime minister, the country’s trade deficit was the basic reason that the government was compelled to go to the IMF.

However, even one billion dollars is not going to solve the problem. Besides, one does not entirely understand the IMF’s conditions. Why does it insist on the independence of the State Bank when it has nothing to do with revenue generation? Its conditions will only have a negative impact on the economy. People will not forgive this. Instead, we should do away with IMF loans and impose Import Trade Control, which was removed by Nawaz Sharif. People are still importing cheese and hair oil and other non-essentials. If the country were to redouble its efforts at increasing our non-traditional exports, it could increase its revenue. Our traditional exports are growing already; our IT exports are growing and non-resident Pakistanis are sending in more and more money – we can surely make do without loans.

Syed I R Kazimi

Karachi