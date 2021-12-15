Museum highlights armed forces valour in wars

LAHORE: The Army Museum in cantonment has become an enormously powerful venue and a research centre for students, families, researchers, historians and those with even a casual interest in the subject of wars.

To highlight bravery of Pakistan Armed Forces in 1971 War, ISPR arranged a visit for media to the museum here Tuesday. The museum is divided into two main sections - outdoor area, which has tanks, helicopters and other aircrafts. This includes three captured Indian tanks, a Russian helicopter, trainer plane and other helicopters and tanks. Inside the museum, visitors will find various galleries, a number of arms and ammunition, mortar guns, pistols, revolvers, telecommunication system and different swords and daggers.

Inaugurated in 2017 by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and opened for public in September 2017, the museum has different sections and wings, including Rebirth of a Nation, Quaid and Armed Forces, Shuhada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider Gallery, Life at Siachen and Kashmir Corner, etc. The museum depict different wars fought by our brave forces, showcase weapons used in wars and display pictures of our national heroes who received highest military accolade – Nishan-e-Haider.

The section of 1971 showed detailed maps of Pakistan and thoroughly explained how Pakistan defended its territory from the enemy. The maps displayed in this gallery revealed the true face of our coward neighbour and how they created movement of Mukti Bahini, which caused disturbance in East Pakistan. In this gallery, genocide of pro-Pakistani in East Pakistan was also explained in detail with the help of maps and figures. A broken part of an Indian SU-7 is also on display in the gallery of 1971 War. As per the description, “On 16 December 1971, four enemy SU-7 aircrafts attacked Narowal Railway Station. As the enemy aircraft came within range, one of the machine gun detachment commanders Naik Munawar engaged these aircrafts and achieved a direct hit at SU-7 flown by Flight Lieutenant TS Danadass of 26 Squadron based at Adampur Airbase. The Indian SU-7 went down in a marshy area near the railway station. Flight Lieutenant TS Danadass could not eject and was killed in the crash. Soon after crossing the main entrance there come the Shuhada Gallery, which has carved names of all the martyrs since 1947 by every year. While going through the big black plagues, one can find the names of jawans of lowest rank as well as officers of top most ranks by every year. The central portion of the museum contained life-size statues of war elephants and horses in action, which take you back to the times when these were used in battles. In the section Rebirth of a Nation, visitors can witness a scene of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in August 1947 where a magnanimous sculpture of Quaid-e-Azam is shown giving an address, while Lord Mountbatten is overseeing the proceedings and Fatima Jinnah is also sitting.

The Army Museum displays photographs, facts and figures about the leaders who spearheaded the Pakistan Movement. People visiting the museum while talking to The News said the museum took them in the past and they came to know the true sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan Army.