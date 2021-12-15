Plea to reduce challan fine rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected a request of Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed to reduce the amount of fine being imposed on motorcyclists and auto-rickshaw drivers for violation of one-way on roads.

During the hearing of smog and pollution related petitions, the mayor requested the court to review its order regarding imposition of Rs2,000 fine on violations especially on the two and three wheelers. He said a rickshaw driver hardly earned Rs700 in a day. He said imposing heavy fines on the rickshaw drivers and the motorcyclists was a harsh decision. The mayor said a woman riding on a bike with her son on Canal Road burst into tears when a warden issued them a fine ticket of Rs2,000. “The woman did not even have Rs200,” said mayor asking the court to review the direction purely on compassionate grounds. Justice Shahid Karim, however, rejected the assertion of the mayor that the fine was excessive and exorbitant. The judge observed that a collective effort was needed to control the environmental woes. The judge also directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to spread awareness of smog amongst people and ordinary masses. The judge warned the provincial govt against using its name in the public awareness campaign. The judge adjourned the hearing till Dec 16 and directed the govt to take measures against industrial emissions and burning of crop waste and garbage.

adjourned: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of Paragon scam by Dec 22. Kh Saad Rafique and Kh Salman Rafique appeared before the court and marked their attendance. A prosecution witness Amir Younis recorded his statement.