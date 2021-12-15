Youth kills father over property

LAHORE: A youth with the connivance of his cousin stabbed and hammered his father to death to occupy his property in Johar Town police limits here on Tuesday.

The accused, Shahzam, after the brutal murder made a call to police helpline that unidentified suspects had murdered his father in Rehman Park. A team responded to the call and removed the body to morgue. During collection of evidence and recording of statements, police found the accused suspicious and included him in the investigation. During the probe, he was puzzled and confessed to his crime. He told the police that he wanted to grab the property of his father Abid Latif.

Arrested: Ravi Road police arrested a man over harassing a woman. A woman escorting her children from school was sexually harassed by a motorcyclist in the Ravi Road area. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. Ravi Road police after identifying the suspect arrested him and registered a case.

Injured: Four persons were injured after a passenger van slipped on motorway near Thokar Niaz Beg on Tuesday. A passenger van enrounte from Islamabad to Lahore skidded near Thokar. Around four persons received injuries.

succumbs to burns: A 50-year old paralysed person died after his shawl caught fire accidentally in the Badami Bagh area, Tuesday. The victim Shafqat Amin, a resident of Data Nagar, was sitting near a heater. He had also covered himself with a shawl. His children went outside. The victim meanwhile accidentally caught fire due to a sparking flame. The victim received burn injuries and died. when the family returned, they found the victim breathless.