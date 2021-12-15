Imposter caught; case registered

A case of impersonation was reported during the Lahore Board’s ongoing Matric special examination on Tuesday. The paper of mathematics was held on Tuesday and during inspection a fake candidate Basit Ali was caught red-handed in the examination centre at Lawrence Road while taking examination instead of the real candidate Qadeer Hussain Roll No. 105029. A spokesperson for Lahore Board said that another candidate (Roll Number 104083) was caught using unfair means in the exam and added cases were registered against them.