Law on pre-marriage thalassemia test soon: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that law on pre-marriage thalassemia test will soon be introduced.

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar organised by Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Institute, Thalassemia Institute of Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore, Medical Research Council (UK) and University of Leeds on latest data on Thalassemia, the minister said an institute is being set up to conduct research on genetic diseases.

In her address, the minister said, “I congratulate the organisers for holding a very important event on thalassemia awareness. The team of Dr Hussain Jaffery and Yasmin Ihsan deserves appreciation for arranging 7,000 pre-marriage thalassemia tests. An awareness booklet has been prepared on the disease with joint efforts of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Institute and University of Leeds (UK). Thalassemia is genetic disease that can be treated.”

Later talking to journalists, the health minister said the purpose of setting up of Child Health University is to initiate research on paediatric diseases. She said all medical universities have been asked to initiate research on thalassemia.

She said, “The performance of all institutions shall be measured on research. The biggest challenge of 2021 was to overcome Corona Pandemic and vaccinate more and more people. More than 65 million people have been vaccinated against Corona.”

Speaking on the performance of Punjab programmes, she said Punjab had not reported any polio case in last one year and very soon Pakistan will be a polio free country. She said Punjab recently conducted a very successful Measles Rubella campaign. Punjab vaccinated nearly 49 million children exceeding the target of 46 million covering migratory population as well.”

To another question, she said all facts pertaining to Local Purchase will be made open to everyone. She said Punjab was developing a new system to ensure transparency in local purchase. Punjab has gene sequencing machine. The University of Child Health Sciences is the largest project of the sub continent in this area, she added.