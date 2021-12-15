No shortage of talented manpower in country: Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is no shortage of talented manpower in Pakistan and added increasing both quantity and quality in the education sector is need of the hour. He said educating a girl was like educating a family.

According to a press release, President Dr Arif Alvi was addressing the 16th convocation of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) as a special guest here on Tuesday. Chancellor/Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presided over the convocation while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, VCs of different universities, and senior faculty and officials and students attended the convocation.

The convocation will continue for three days in which degrees and medals will be awarded to the students who pass out in the academic session 2019 and 2020.