Cop injured in shootout with robbers dies

A 29-year-old policeman who was critically injured during an exchange of fire with robbers in Ibrahim Hyderi succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.

Identified as police constable Salahuddin, his funeral prayers were offered at the Garden Police Headquarters. A large number of people, including Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, attended the funeral. He was injured in the encounter on December 12.

Police personnel who have lain down their lives in the line of duty to maintain law and order are the pride of the police department, the Karachi police spokesperson said. Salahuddin, who had joined the Sindh police in 2018, was posted at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. He has left behind a widow and three children.

Transgender person

A transgender person was found dead at his house in Bizerta Line on Tuesday. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Sajid alias Bijli.

The body was then handed over to the family for burial. According to Saddar SHO Shabbir Sarhandi, Sajid lived alone while his family resided in Baldia Town. The police suspected that someone might have suffocated him to death.