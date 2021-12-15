Minor boy dies after eating poisonous sweets kept for stray dogs

A minor boy died and five others were hospitalised after eating poison-administered sweets that were allegedly kept out in the open by the district municipal corporation (DMC) to kill stray dogs in Korangi’s Christian Colony late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as two-years-old Moon, son of Tariq Maseeh. In the FIR registered at the Awami Colony police station, the complainant stated that an employee of the DMC had kept the poisonous sweets to kill the stray dogs in the area. Maseeh was unaware of any such arrangement and took the sweets home. The complainant asked the authorities to take action against the negligent DMC employee.

Smuggled items seized

Personnel of the Customs Collectorate have foiled a smuggling bid at the Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) and seizes goods worth millions of rupees.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said the Collectorate of Customs, Exports, PMBQ, Karachi, had successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,140 bottles of Chinese brand whisky along with other miscellaneous items.