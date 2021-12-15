Remand of elderly husband’s ‘killer’ extended for two more days

The judicial magistrate (South) on Tuesday extended the police remand of a woman accused of having murdered and decapitated her 65-year-old husband at a flat in Saddar for two more days for investigation.

The investigating officer produced Rubab, 40, who was arrested from the crime scene, before the judicial magistrate seeking an extension in her police remand for further interrogation. The IO said the woman was the wife of the victim, Sheikh Sohail, as per the marriage certificate. He said the suspect had been found to be addicted to the ice drug, adding that the statements of her father and brother had also been recorded.

He sought an extension in the police remand for further investigation. The South JM granted the request and extended the remand of the suspect to police custody for another two days, directing the IO to submit a progress report.

The decapitated body had been found from the victim’s flat in the Saddar area on Friday, and the suspect was arrested by the police. The Preedy police had registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s son.

On Monday, police had recorded the statement of the woman, who, according to investigators, had married Sohail in 2013. “Both were consuming ice on the night of the incident, but the suspect had consumed an excessive dose of it,” said an investigator privy to the matter. “The suspect hit the victim’s head first with an iron rod during a clash, and then beheaded him and cut off his hands.”

He said the woman then threw the victim’s hands out the window. Police said she had been unable to record a proper statement for at least two days after the incident because of the excessive dose of ice.