Ex-constable gets life imprisonment in acid attack case

The Additional District & Sessions Court (East) on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a former police constable for injuring his ex-fiancée and two others in an acid attack case.

Police constable Zeeshan, along with co-accused Agha Sohrab, was charged with attacking and injuring his former fiancée Raheela, her brother Khan Muhammad and their seven-month-old nephew Mohammad Hadi with acid on July 17, 2015 within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station.

According to the prosecution, Raheela and her family were returning home in a car after shopping when Zeeshan and his absconding accomplice Sohrab attacked them by throwing acid. Raheela, her brother and their nephew were injured in the attack.

The complainant’s counsel Salahuddin Panhwar said the prosecution witnesses had identified the accused as the one who threw acid on the victim and her family members, requesting that he may be punished in accordance with the law.

After hearing the arguments of the defence and state counsels, the court said that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused beyond a shadow of a doubt. The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him. The court acquitted co-accused Sohrab giving him the benefit of the doubt.