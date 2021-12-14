Mian Iftikhar hopes ANP to clean sweep LG elections

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Monday hoped that the nationalist party would clean sweep the upcoming local government elections despite the hurdles being erected by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the way of free and fair polls process.
Addressing a gathering held in connection with the local government elections in Khadrezi in Pabbi tehsil near here, he said the rulers were fleeing from the election race as they knew that people were fed up with them due to rampant corruption, poor governance, inflation and price-hike. —
