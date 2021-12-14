Maliha Soomro expresses concern over vote recount in NA-196

SUKKUR: Maliha Soomro, sister of Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro, on Monday expressed reservations over an ongoing recount of votes in the NA-196 constituency in district Jacobabad.
Maliha Soomro, who is also a witness in a NAB-registered case against the Adviser to the CM on Prison, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, while addressing a press conference, said that she and another witness Moula Bakhsh Soomro were being threatened of dire consequences by Aijaz Jakhrani.
She also expressed concerns over the ongoing recount of votes in NA-196. “We have approached the Sindh High Court to stop the recount process as we see irregularities in the counting of votes after three and a half years, because the election materials, including the ballot boxes, were in the custody of the Sindh government, while the boxes brought had their seals broken.”
