Hearing of graft case against Aijaz Jakhrani adjourned till 22th

SUKKUR: The accountability court, Sukkur, on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Aijaz Jakhrani till December 22. According to the details, the judge of the accountability court, Sukkur, Farid Anwar Qazi, proceeded the hearing of two corruption references; one of Rs780 million and another of Rs360 million against Aijaz Jakhrani, the adviser to the CM Sindh on Prison.
The witness, Maliha Soomro, sister of the federal minister Mohammad Mian Soomro and Moula Bakhsh Soomro, also attended the court hearing. The court, after hearing the arguments of NAB’s prosecutor and Jakhrani’s lawyer, adjourned the hearing till December 22.
