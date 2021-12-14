 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
National

Woman killed over 'Karo Kari' in Kashmore

December 14, 2021

SUKKUR: The unfortunate tradition, ‘Karo Kari’ on Monday claimed the life of a woman in district Kashmore. Accused Noor Ali shot dead his wife, Mst. Ameeran over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue at Manghar Phattak in Kashmore and managed to flee. Police shifted the body to a local hospital.

