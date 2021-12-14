Dasu Tehsil admin offices gutted

MANSEHRA: The Dasu Tehsil Municipal Administration’s offices were gutted and records reduced to ashes in a fire incident on Sunday night.

The fire, the cause of which was yet to be ascertained, erupted in the record rooms of the development schemes of the Tehsil Municipal Administration’s offices of Dasu Tehsil of the Upper Kohistan. It engulfed the entire building.

According to locals, the fire tenders couldn’t reach to extinguish the blaze, which gutted buildings and destroyed all records. Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Wasifur Rehman ordered an inquiry into the incident and constituted a committee for that. The committee is led by deputy additional deputy commissioner and includes the additional Assistant commissioner of Dasu and officials of the Wapda.