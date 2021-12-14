Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of country

LAHORE Met officials said a westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday (today). They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while cloudy in upper parts of the country.
However, rain/snowfall was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas, Met officials said and added that smog/ fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.
Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 6°C and maximum was 22°C.
