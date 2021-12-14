Margallah Hills National Park 31 illegal residential units identified

Islamabad: The relevant authorities have identified thirty one illegal residential settlements built in the recent years in Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) in violation of the Islamabad Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Ordinance 1979.

According to the details, the Google Earth imagery, onsite pictures and field surveys have been used to identify encroachments that included 14 residential settlements in Nurpur Shahan, 12 in Saidpur and five settlements in Gandhian areas.

An official of the climate change ministry said any action against these illegal settlements in the national park would be taken with the help of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), adding “The proper demarcation of the boundaries will help prevent encroachment and illegal occupation of land in the national park.”

He said: “We will seek assistance from the Survey of Pakistan for demarcation of the national park and introduce a proper mechanism to protect its forest area and wildlife species.” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said “The government is fully committed to protecting forest land everywhere in Pakistan. We are also focusing on protection of MHNP and will take all measures to remove illegal residential settlements that have been constructed within its boundaries in violation of laws.”

He said: “We have also directed Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) that works under the climate change ministry to ensure round the clock monitoring in the premises of the national park. The CDA is also playing its due role in protection of the forest area that hosts a large number of animal and bird species.”

Malik Amin Aslam said “The international community has been largely lauding the efforts of Pakistan to introduce green projects that are aimed at coping with the negative impacts of the climate change.”