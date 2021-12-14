Arrest of police official involved in sexual assault demanded

SUKKUR: The Sehwan Police failed to arrest the police official involved in the sexual assault on a teenaged boy two days ago. Reports said the police official and his friend had picked up the boy and sexually assaulted him in the Otaq of their friend after giving him a tranquiliser. Later, the inspector fled the scene after commiting the crime while the police managed to arrest the friend of the police official.
Parents and relatives shifted the boy to a hospital for treatment. Police on Monday raided the house of the accused police official but failed to arrest him. —
