NAB arrests accused Danish in housing society scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on (NAB) Monday arrested accused Danish taking him into custody after the dismissal of the petition as per law.

On complaint, NAB started inquiry against Abdul Salam Mandhro and 8 others and on the completion of the investigation, filed Reference No. 20/2019 before learned Accountability Court, Karachi.

According to the reference, allegations against accused persons are that the society, namely CNGE Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Karachi was allotted 20 acres of land in Gulzar-e-Hijri, Karachi. Abdul Salam Mandhro and other co-accused including Danish in connivance with each other took over the society and its record through the fake and engineered election of its management committee.

Danish s/o Abdul Latif filed bail before arrest being CPLA No. 5/2021 before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the CPLA fixed on 13.12.2021 for hearing. Special Prosecutor NAB Sattar Muhammad Awan submitted that in compliance of order dated 26.05.2021 passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the liability of the accused bearing Rs.116,220,483/- was conveyed to accused Danish but he failed to file a plea-bargain application as per his own offer, hence bail of Danish is liable to be dismissed.