Money-laundering, assets case: Court adjourns hearing till 20th

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz and his family until December 20. The court directed prosecution witnesses to appear at the next hearing.

The court had granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shehbaz. However, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court and marked his attendance.

In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million, which the family had failed to justify. The NAB had nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his spouse, sons and daughter in the reference, while Suleman Shehbaz has already been a proclaimed offender in this case. Other nominated accused are Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz. Meanwhile, an application seeking acquittal has been moved before the court by Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan sugar mills case.