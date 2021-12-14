Nothing final in talks with banned outfits: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Monday said that nothing was final with regard to talks with banned outfits.

He said that talks can be held with those who gather under the flag of Pakistan and give surety to live with peace. The interior minister expressed these views while talking to media after visiting Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Sheikh Rashid said that law does not takes its course if opposition will not take law into its hands. He said that he had asked opposition to change date of long march as several roads will be blocked two or three days earlier due to preparation of national parade on March 23.