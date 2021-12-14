Two cops killed in attack on IIOJ&K police bus

SRINAGAR: A gun attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Monday killed two police and wounded a dozen others, police said, hours after government forces killed two Kashmiris in a brief shootout, reported foreign media.

Gunmen sprayed with bullets a bus carrying police on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city, wounding fourteen officers, the police said in a statement. It said the injured were evacuated to a hospital where two of them died.

Reinforcements of police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack came hours after police killed two Kashmiris in a brief shootout in another neighbourhood of Srinagar. Shortly after the shootout, clashes erupted in the area as dozens of local residents joined in chanting slogans against Indian rule. Police fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters. No injuries were immediately reported. Police set up multiple checkpoints in the area of Rangreth following the shootout and clashes.