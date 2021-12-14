Russian teen ‘blows himself up’

Moscow: A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said.
Russia has seen a rise in similar attacks on schools in recent years but incidents at religious premises are rare. "An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up," it said in a statement.
