Senior mly official killed in Marib

Dubai: A Yemeni senior military commander was killed in fighting between government forces and Huthi rebels for the strategic city of Marib, the defence ministry said on Monday. The ministry announced the "martyrdom of head of the government forces’ military operations, Nasser al-Zubiani, who died in the line of duty while leading battles against the Huthi militia on the outskirts of Marib", according to Yemen’s official Saba news agency.