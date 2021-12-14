Senior mly official killed in Marib

Dubai: A Yemeni senior military commander was killed in fighting between government forces and Huthi rebels for the strategic city of Marib, the defence ministry said on Monday. The ministry announced the "martyrdom of head of the government forces’ military operations, Nasser al-Zubiani, who died in the line of duty while leading battles against the Huthi militia on the outskirts of Marib", according to Yemen’s official Saba news agency.
MAYFIELD, United States: US emergency workers searched on Monday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed...
Moscow: A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow...
Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island...
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The curtain closed Monday on Saudi Arabia’s first major film festival, four years after the...
SAN SALVADOR: Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador’s capital against corruption and what they see as...
Geneva: Swiss prosecutors said on Monday they have closed a case against former Spanish king Juan Carlos over...
