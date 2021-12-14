 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
World

Thousands shut indoors on Spanish volcano island

By AFP
December 14, 2021

Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island because of toxic gases from a volcano that has been erupting for months. After several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Viejo suddenly sprang to life on Sunday with several explosions sending a vast cloud of ash and smoke into the sky.

