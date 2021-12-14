 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Curtain falls on Saudi’s first major film festival

By AFP
December 14, 2021
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The curtain closed Monday on Saudi Arabia’s first major film festival, four years after the kingdom lifted a decades-old ban on cinemas as it seeks to soften its ultra-conservative image.

Arab and foreign celebrities descended on the week-long Red Sea International Film Festival in the western coastal city of Jeddah, where 138 films were screened from 67 countries in more than 30 languages.

