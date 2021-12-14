Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

SAN SALVADOR: Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador’s capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele.

Bukele has drawn criticism for making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country’s judiciary.