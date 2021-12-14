 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
By AFP
December 14, 2021
Two arrested in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Sweden on Monday arrested two people after a fatal early morning collision between a Danish and British ship off the southern Swedish coast, prosecutors said Sweden’s Prosecution Service said in a statement that an investigation into "aggravated drunkenness at sea," "gross negligence in sea traffic," and "gross causing of death by negligence" had been opened.

