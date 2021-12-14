 
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Pregnant nurse among 7 die in Sicily building collapse

By AFP
December 14, 2021
Rome: Rescuers on Monday worked to free the body of a pregnant nurse from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily, after a massive explosion which killed at least seven people.

