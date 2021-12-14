Berlin jails operators of ‘cyberbunker’

Trier, Germany: Eight people were handed jail sentences in Germany on Monday for operating a web-hosting service in a former Nato bunker that enabled illegal trade in drugs, stolen data and child pornography.

The so-called cyberbunker in southwestern Germany had allegedly been used to operate darknet networks such as "Wall Street Market" and "Fraudsters", which have since been shut down.

A court in Trier sentenced the main defendant, a Dutchman, to five years and nine months in jail. Six other defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two years and four months to four years and three months, and an eighth received a one-year suspended sentence.

The powerful servers inside a former Nato bunker in the town of Traben-Trarbach in Rhineland-Palatinate state were shut down in 2019. They are said to have hosted, or provided the internet architecture for, illegal websites that also peddled stolen data and forged documents, and from which large-scale cyberattacks were carried out.