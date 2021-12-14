Festival in Nowshera from 24th

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Cantonment Board is set to arrange the three-day annual chrysanthemum festival at the historic Jinnah Park from December 24-26.Announcing the schedule for the annual chrysanthemum festival at a press conference, Cantt Board Chief Executive Officer Zufishan Manzoor and Assistant Secretary Mohsin Khan said that declamation contests, tableaus, speeches on Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s life and struggle for Pakistan and music shows on Christmas Day would also be part of the floral exhibition.
