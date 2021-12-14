Pledge renewed to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari presided over a meeting here on Monday on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai, divisional commissioners, regional police officers, relevant deputy commissioners, district police officers, Director General Health Niaz Ali, Coordinator for EOC, Abdul Basit, and other government officials.

Shehzad Bangash said that polio eradication is the top priority of the KP government and vowed to stamp out the crippling disease from the region with concerted efforts at all levels. On this occasion, prayers were offered for the police personnel who were martyred by the terrorists during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Tank district.

Shehzad Bangash paid rich tributes to the polio workers and cops, saying the nation would not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the polio workers and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.