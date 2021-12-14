International Day of People with Disabilities marked

KOHAT: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture Consortium of TAL Block commemorated the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD) with the students of Nishtar Special Education Centre at a colourful event.

Roshan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner, Kohat, was the chief guest of the event. Also present was Amjad Afridi, District Officer (DO), Social Welfare Department, Kohat. Differently-abled children of the centre performed the national anthem, hamd, naat and various tableaus and received a round of applause from the audiences.

Wheelchairs along with school supplies such as uniforms and shoes were later distributed among the students.In his speech, the deputy commissioner said, “I am extremely thankful to MOL Pakistan for the support to people with disabilities residing in the company’s areas of operation. With the support of MOL Pakistan, the district administration is committed to improving the services of this important community centre.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice-President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan, said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that has always supported diversity and inclusivity efforts in Pakistan through our social welfare funding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By supporting people with disabilities, we are bringing about a positive change to our local communities. As such, we do our very best to support the local government in their efforts to strengthen community services for people with disabilities.”Community elders and leaders thanked MOL Pakistan, a fully owned subsidiary of MOL Group, operating in Pakistan since 1999.