CTD official shot injured in attack

BANNU: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department in the limits of Miryan Police Station here on Monday, official sources said.
The sources said that armed men opened fire on head constable Rahmatullah Khan at Shimla Qila area in the limits of Miryan Police Station, leaving him critically wounded. The injured was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu, where he was said to be out of danger.
The attackers managed to escape from the spot after staging the attack. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. The cops launched a search operation, but no arrest could be made.
