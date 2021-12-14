419,763 fined for violation of traffic rules

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Traffic Police have taken action against 4,19,763 people for violation of traffic rules during the last six months.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said on Monday that a total of Rs 97.7 million fine was collected from the motorists for violation of the traffic rules in Peshawar.The official said the action was taken against 1,07,322 bikers for not wearing helmets, 35,249 motorists for violation of no parking zone, 36933 for violation of lane discipline, 12176 for violation of one way, 15749 for tinted glasses and 1313 for using phone while driving.

Abbas Majeed said police officials were directed to accelerate actions against the traffic violators as well those involved in encroachments and not providing space for parking.He maintained that actions were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all the main routes for which steps are being taken with other government departments.

A number of squares and U-turns need to be redesigned in the city as well as the suburbs of Peshawar to end blockade and traffic jams despite the deployment of a large number of traffic cops on these spots.