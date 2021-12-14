Governor launches Sidr plantation initiative

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the high potential of Sidr honey is a great blessing for this province.

The barren land at large scale in southern districts is very suitable for Sidr cultivation and for this purpose all resources would be provided to the local landowners for its production.During a visit to Sidr (Ber) fields in Takht-e-Nusrati, in Karak district, the governor planted a sapling of Sidr by formally inaugurating the Sidr plantation initiative. He also distributed beekeeping tool kits among farmers and representatives of the Beekeepers Association.

MNA Shahid Khattak, Commissioner of Kohat Division Javed Iqbal Marwat, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr, the local farmers and beekeepers persons were also present on the occasion.

Talking with locals here, the governor said that KP has huge potential for the production of Sidr honey which is considered one of the best and most favourite honey in the entire world due to its good taste and the quality to remain liquid even in minus temperature.

He said that in collaboration with the joint efforts of the Agriculture and Forest Department, we are serious to make this initiative successful because that will enable us to generate approximately 10 billion revenue annually.

The Agriculture Department officials informed the governor that Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan were capable of producing Sidr honey.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the capacity to produce more than 30,000 metric tonnes of standard honey and Karak has the capacity to produce 3,000 metric tonnes of Sidr honey.

The governor was told that 200 million had been approved in the annual development plan scheme for the honey production initiative in the province and an accredited honey quality testing lab would be established in KP as well.