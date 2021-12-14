New academic & residential block planned at GIK Institute

SWABI: Mohammad Atif Khan, provincial minister for science and technology and IT, said on Monday that the KP government would build a new academic and residential block in Ghulam Ishfaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

He was addressing the students’ after the inauguration of the Catalyst Technology Incubation Centre in GIK Institute.The two gatherings were also attended by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, SI, Rector, GIK Institute, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector, Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics, deans, directors, provincial secretary of Science and Technology, Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Dr Faisal and Dr Sajid Shah and various other officials.

Atif Khan said that the KP government would extend complete financial support to the GIK Institute and some of its projects would be included in the current financial year and the remaining in the 2022-23 annual development programme.

He also announced that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would visit the institute soon to inaugurate the girls’ hostel.The minister said the government has worked on boosting the linkages among the industry, academia and government. “This (improving linkages) is our first and foremost priority,” he said.

“Whenever I visited GIK Institute I was so much impressed that my belief strengthened that Pakistan would soon be economically prosperous and financially sound. The students and academia work hard here,” he remarked.

He said only those nations are strong which developed indigenous technology and those lagging behind in this field faced numerous problems and confronted different challenges.“The development of science and technology is very critical for development in various other fields. If I had the power, I would have diverted all development funds to the field of science and technology,” he said, adding that the development of the nations is linked with the achievements in the field of science and technology.

The minister said that the Education Technology Project would be set up in Mardan, Swabi and GIK College.He said that the KP government had planned to build a Science Museum which would cost Rs 500 million.

Prof Khalid said that the institute would submit proposals about the electronic centre, technology incubation centre, reverse engineering, micro hydro-project, building another girls hostel, special technology zone, climate change and education technology project.

“We wanted to be an active partner of the provincial government and ready to play a role in making a cluster of engineering universities in the province,” he said.

Earlier, the minister visited the incubation centre and exchanged views with the students about their projects. He admitted that he was impressed by them, especially the manufacturing of drones.

Director, Incubation Centre, Abdullah Soomro, apprised the minister:“We could build our own drone within the next six months if we have the resources. At present we are getting drone making materials from the US and China. A single drone costs Rs 1.5 million but the indigenous can save a lot of foreign exchange and resources.”

He also visited the academic block which was financed by the provincial government.The minister gave away certificates to outstanding graduates at the end of the function.