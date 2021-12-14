One window portal launched in KP to facilitate investors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, as an important step towards ease of doing business in the province, has launched a one window business portal with the aim to promote industrial and commercial activities by extending facilities to private sector investors.

An official handout said that the one window portal would serve as a one-stop shop for investors and the business community to obtain registrations, licenses, certifications and permits of various departments required for investment and starting a business in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the one window business portal. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Industries Humayun Khan, KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) Managing Director Ali Mahmood and other officials were present.

The portal has been jointly developed by KP-BoIT and KP-ITB, which would connect businesses with the relevant provincial and federal stakeholders digitally for effective and efficient services at doorsteps.

The portal is a one-click shop and connects businesses with eleven different departments making the system formidable, efficient and effective. Besides facilitating the business community in obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs), licenses from various departments, the portal also provides an online facility for payments of various taxes, registration fees and approval of building maps.

By using the business portal, investors and the business community will get rid of the time-consuming and cumbersome processes of obtaining NOCs for starting various businesses, and they will not be required to roam around various offices.

The portal will ensure transparency and accountability in the issuance of NOCs for starting a business. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the launch of the one window business portal as an important achievement of the provincial government with regard to ease of doing business in the province.

He said that it would help a great deal to attract the private sector investors to the province and facilitate them at maximum. Mahmood Khan said the government was taking steps to extend maximum facilities to the private sector investors.

He said the government was offering tax rebates to attract private sector investors to the province. He added the government was providing cheap electricity to the local industries through its wheeling system to help create jobs and promote industrialisation in the province.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the environment was conducive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for private sector investors, and called upon them to make investments in the province.