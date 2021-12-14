Candidate retires from LG contest

MARDAN: An independent candidate running for the Mardan tehsil mayor Jalil-ul-Mulk here on Monday announced the withdrawal in favour of another independent candidate Zahir Shah.
Jalil-ul-Mulk made the announcement at a press conference. Central Secretary Information of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Maulana Shujaul Mulk and Independent candidate Zahir Shah were also present. Maulana Shujaul Mulk said that the PTI government had failed to deliver while the opposition was also facing rifts.
PESHAWAR: Sana Bahadur of the Pakistan Army defeated Mehvish Ali of the Bank of Khyber in the final of the Khyber...
NOWSHERA: The Nowshera Cantonment Board is set to arrange the three-day annual chrysanthemum festival at the historic...
KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-hosted...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari presided over a...
MARDAN: The general manager of the Premier Sugar Mills Mardan on Monday said the mills were facing closure due to the...
ISLAMABAD: With no possibility of the IMF’s Executive Board to approve $1 billion for Pakistan within the envisaged...
Comments