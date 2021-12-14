Candidate retires from LG contest

MARDAN: An independent candidate running for the Mardan tehsil mayor Jalil-ul-Mulk here on Monday announced the withdrawal in favour of another independent candidate Zahir Shah.

Jalil-ul-Mulk made the announcement at a press conference. Central Secretary Information of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Maulana Shujaul Mulk and Independent candidate Zahir Shah were also present. Maulana Shujaul Mulk said that the PTI government had failed to deliver while the opposition was also facing rifts.