Govt employees protest abolition of weather charges

TIMERGARA: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance in Lower Dir on Monday staged a protest against the abolition of hot and cold weather charges by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and locked their offices which resulted in great inconvenience to the citizens.

The protesters marched from the office of the deputy commissioner and reached Shaheed Chowk near the Timergara Press Club. The rally was led by the association’s Lower Dir president Muhammad Salim Khan, all secretaries village councils association Lower Dir president Salahuddin, Arshad Iqbal and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Salim Khan asked the government to reverse its decision about the abolition of hot and cold weather charges. He said the decision was a violation of the 1973 Constitution as the employees were continuously receiving it.

Muhammad Salim Khan asked the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to take a suo moto against the “anti-employees decision” as families of government employees would be badly affected if the decision was not taken back.