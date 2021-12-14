Omicron threat: SCCI demands more booster shot points

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the KP Health Department to increase the number of booster shot points in the city.

In a statement issued here on Monday, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid said after reporting the case of Covid-19 new variant, Omicron, in Pakistan, the Health Department has established only two points for booster shot at the Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Medical University Peshawar, which he termed insufficient to timely inoculate large number population of Peshawar.

People are highly scared after the report of Omicron in the country and want to immediately inoculate themselves to be safe from this virus, he noted. The SCCI chief requested the Health Department to ensure a maximum number of booster shot points at the major teaching hospitals, basic health units and periphery units in Peshawar and the rest parts of the province to prevent the proliferation of Omicron and protect everyone from this deadly virus.

Hasnain Khurshid said the business community has been adversely affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and after the advent of the new variant, traders were ready to take a booster shot.

He urged the booster shot to members of the business community should be ensured through special mobile teams of the Health Department by setting up special vaccination camps outside bazaars, shopping markets and other major business hubs to protect them from dangers of the new Covid-19 variant.