Chrysanthemum exhibition begins at ICU

PESHAWAR: Three-week annual chrysanthemum exhibition was opened by Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), here Monday at Islamia College University.

It was the ceremony of the traditional 37th annual exhibition of Chrysanthemum.Prof Gul Majeed Khan, VC, Islamia College University, Daud Khan, Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) KP, was also present.

Students, faculty members, and visitors from in and around Peshawar thronged the opening ceremony of the trademark event that would continue for three weeks.Over 100 varieties of chrysanthemum are being displayed at the event.

Speakers while addressing the opening ceremony pointed out that such events could motivate youngsters to promote innovative ideas for countering the hazards of environmental pollution and the best way was to protect plants and flowers for saving nature.

Prof Qibla Ayaz said that flowers among numerous other things were a great blessing of Almighty Allah to human beings, therefore these should be protected to beat down the increasing pollution in the environment. He said that the administration of ICU should be credited for arranging such a wonderful event for the visitors.

Akbar Amin, the Administrative Officer, said the annual exhibition of chrysanthemum had already become a significant event as it had garnered appreciation from around the globe.He said that seasoned gardeners of ICU had always added new varieties to the show.

Ali Hoti, Sports Director, stated that owing to its widespread popularity, the time of the display of the chrysanthemum had been extended to three weeks so that maximum visitors from across KP could enjoy its charming view.