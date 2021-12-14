More PTI tickets for youth sought

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing Mansehra chapter on Monday asked the party leadership to give a maximum number of party tickets to youngsters for contesting the upcoming local government elections.

“The youngsters are the backbone of our party and I would appeal to my party leaders to award the maximum number of tickets to the youth,” Kamal Saleem Swati, the president of the PTI Youth Wing, told a convention here.

The youth from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils attended the convention.Swati said that the young generation was actively pursuing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda and mission.

“We would secure a landslide victory in the coming LG election not only in the Hazara division but also in the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.The office-bearers said though there was a reserved seat for youngsters in every village and neighbourhood council, the party should award more tickets to them to contest the LG election.